Garland praises DOJ for securing Proud Boys seditious conspiracy convictions

- Now Playing
Garland praises DOJ for securing Proud Boys seditious conspiracy convictions03:06
- UP NEXT
White House: U.S. not involved in alleged Kremlin drone attack00:54
Four Proud Boys convicted of seditious conspiracy04:40
Partial verdict reached in Proud Boys seditious conspiracy trial01:12
'We behave as if this is normal': Sen. Warnock addresses Atlanta shooting01:22
Democrats have a ‘legislative secret agent’ to fight GOP on debt ceiling crisis07:21
Friend of E. Jean Carroll testifies about phone call after alleged Trump attack02:41
Political paradox: Three possible scenarios to raising the debt limit02:53
Biden jokes about his age during White House correspondents' dinner03:59
Trump attorney seeks mistrial in E. Jean Carroll civil rape trial05:24
Velshi: It’s time to talk about ‘Judge Shopping’04:34
NC Gov. Cooper on the efforts to dismantle democracy and voting rights in his state07:55
Watch highlights from 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner03:46
Watch Roy Wood Jr.’s full set from 2023 White House correspondents’ dinner25:12
Watch Biden’s full remarks from 2023 White House correspondents’ dinner21:12
Economic concerns rise over debt ceiling standoff05:51
E. Jean Carroll faces cross-examination in civil trial against Trump03:02
House passes bill to raise the debt limit03:21
Hunter Biden's legal team meets with DOJ prosecutors01:49
- Now Playing
Garland praises DOJ for securing Proud Boys seditious conspiracy convictions03:06
- UP NEXT
White House: U.S. not involved in alleged Kremlin drone attack00:54
Four Proud Boys convicted of seditious conspiracy04:40
Partial verdict reached in Proud Boys seditious conspiracy trial01:12
'We behave as if this is normal': Sen. Warnock addresses Atlanta shooting01:22
Democrats have a ‘legislative secret agent’ to fight GOP on debt ceiling crisis07:21
Play All