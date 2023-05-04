IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Garland praises DOJ for securing Proud Boys seditious conspiracy convictions

Garland praises DOJ for securing Proud Boys seditious conspiracy convictions

Attorney General Merrick Garland addressed the media after four members of the Proud Boys were found guilty of seditious conspiracy for their roles in the January 6 Capitol riot.May 4, 2023

