IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: AG Merrick Garland testifies before House Judiciary Committee 

  • Now Playing

    Garland fires back at Van Drew's questioning on religious discrimination

    00:59
  • UP NEXT

    'Going day by day to survive': McCarthy called out as being on verge of losing speakership

    07:21

  • Giuliani sued by his former lawyers for $1.4 million

    00:58

  • DOJ files charge against Ray Epps, a subject of Jan. 6 conspiracy theories

    00:52

  • ‘Don't feel bad for Kevin McCarthy’: David Jolly slams McCarthy ceding power to radical GOP fringe

    06:56

  • Hunter Biden sues IRS over claims his tax information was unlawfully released

    01:41

  • Texas AG Ken Paxton acquitted on corruption charges in impeachment trial

    04:52

  • GOP’s actions show their ‘contempt for democracy’ NYT’s Jamelle Bouie says

    06:18

  • Biden urges UAW and auto companies to reach a 'win-win agreement'

    01:39

  • Final three men on trial for Whitmer kidnapping plot found not guilty

    01:25

  • McCarthy humiliated as 'basic task of governing' proves too much to ask of fractious party

    06:51

  • Republican Rep. Comer responds to Hunter Biden's federal indictment

    02:02

  • Three ways Hunter Biden's legal team can fight federal gun charges in court

    03:46

  • Lawyers for Hunter Biden argued politics influenced decision to indict

    03:04

  • Justice Department issues statement on Hunter Biden's federal indictment

    02:47

  • What to expect from David Weiss in Hunter Biden gun investigation

    02:34

  • Rep. Raskin reacts to Hunter Biden's federal indictment

    03:01

  • Hunter Biden indicted on federal gun charges

    03:42

  • Judge allows Chesebro and Powell to sever from Trump in Georgia case

    01:44

msnbc

Garland fires back at Van Drew's questioning on religious discrimination

00:59

While being questioned by Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., on religious discrimination, Attorney General Merrick Garland appeared to grow emotional after Van Drew accused him of supporting discrimination against Catholics.Sept. 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Garland fires back at Van Drew's questioning on religious discrimination

    00:59
  • UP NEXT

    'Going day by day to survive': McCarthy called out as being on verge of losing speakership

    07:21

  • Giuliani sued by his former lawyers for $1.4 million

    00:58

  • DOJ files charge against Ray Epps, a subject of Jan. 6 conspiracy theories

    00:52

  • ‘Don't feel bad for Kevin McCarthy’: David Jolly slams McCarthy ceding power to radical GOP fringe

    06:56

  • Hunter Biden sues IRS over claims his tax information was unlawfully released

    01:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All