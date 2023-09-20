Garland fires back at Van Drew's questioning on religious discrimination

- Now Playing
'Going day by day to survive': McCarthy called out as being on verge of losing speakership07:21
Giuliani sued by his former lawyers for $1.4 million00:58
DOJ files charge against Ray Epps, a subject of Jan. 6 conspiracy theories00:52
‘Don't feel bad for Kevin McCarthy’: David Jolly slams McCarthy ceding power to radical GOP fringe06:56
Hunter Biden sues IRS over claims his tax information was unlawfully released01:41
Texas AG Ken Paxton acquitted on corruption charges in impeachment trial04:52
GOP’s actions show their ‘contempt for democracy’ NYT’s Jamelle Bouie says06:18
Biden urges UAW and auto companies to reach a 'win-win agreement'01:39
Final three men on trial for Whitmer kidnapping plot found not guilty01:25
McCarthy humiliated as 'basic task of governing' proves too much to ask of fractious party06:51
Republican Rep. Comer responds to Hunter Biden's federal indictment02:02
Three ways Hunter Biden's legal team can fight federal gun charges in court03:46
Lawyers for Hunter Biden argued politics influenced decision to indict03:04
Justice Department issues statement on Hunter Biden's federal indictment02:47
What to expect from David Weiss in Hunter Biden gun investigation02:34
Rep. Raskin reacts to Hunter Biden's federal indictment03:01
Hunter Biden indicted on federal gun charges03:42
Judge allows Chesebro and Powell to sever from Trump in Georgia case01:44
