BREAKING: Merrick Garland appoints special counsel in probes of Donald Trump

Garland appoints special counsel for Trump investigations

01:52

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that he would be appointing Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee the Justice Department's investigations into former President Trump's involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot and handling of documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.Nov. 18, 2022

