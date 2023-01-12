IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: AG Garland announces special counsel to investigate Biden classified docs

msnbc

Garland appoints special counsel for Biden classified documents investigation

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that Robert Hur will serve as a special counsel for the investigation into the handling of classified documents found in a former office of President Biden and his Wilmington, Del., home.Jan. 12, 2023

