IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Garland announces Justice Department will conduct critical incident review of Uvalde mass shooting

    01:42
  • UP NEXT

    Mother of Buffalo shooting survivor: 'Your thoughts and prayers are not enough'

    07:32

  • Armed man arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home

    02:11

  • Sen. Murphy meets with Biden on gun legislation: 'We've still got work to do'

    00:45

  • For facts sake: GOP ads pulled

    02:33

  • LA mayor candidate Bass calls out billionaire opponent Caruso as recent former Republican

    06:57

  • Chris Hayes: The untold truth behind the San Francisco recall vote

    04:33

  • Indict Trump for insurrection? Veteran House counsel says it’s time to act

    06:46

  • GOP’s America: Teacher on bulletproof backpacks and dressing for 'war' at school

    05:04

  • How the Jan. 6 hearings will shape the DOJ’s investigation

    03:35

  • The growing devotion to guns as a deterrent against government tyranny

    04:36

  • Addressing America’s gun violence crisis beyond mass shootings

    02:11

  • Jan. 6 hearings to reveal who funded the insurrection

    03:27

  • Biden, first lady briefly evacuate Delaware home after pilot violates airspace 

    00:31

  • Small aircraft violates flight restrictions over Biden's Rehoboth Beach home

    01:39

  • Cuffed: Trump aide Navarro’s arrest puts heat on coup plot after MSNBC confession

    11:54

  • 'Cuffed and shackled': First Trump WH aide arrested in Jan. 6 probe

    07:10

  • Peter Navarro argues subpoenas from Jan. 6 committee are 'unlawful'

    03:14

  • John Fetterman releases statement on health after suffering stroke

    03:45

  • See Trump aide Peter Navarro's last interview before indictment

    20:58

msnbc

Garland announces Justice Department will conduct critical incident review of Uvalde mass shooting

01:42

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Department of Justice would be conducting a critical incident review of the law enforcement response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.June 8, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Garland announces Justice Department will conduct critical incident review of Uvalde mass shooting

    01:42
  • UP NEXT

    Mother of Buffalo shooting survivor: 'Your thoughts and prayers are not enough'

    07:32

  • Armed man arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home

    02:11

  • Sen. Murphy meets with Biden on gun legislation: 'We've still got work to do'

    00:45

  • For facts sake: GOP ads pulled

    02:33

  • LA mayor candidate Bass calls out billionaire opponent Caruso as recent former Republican

    06:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All