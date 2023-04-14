IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Garland announces fentanyl trafficking charges against Mexican cartel

Garland announces fentanyl trafficking charges against Mexican cartel

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Department of Justice is pursuing charges against a Mexican drug cartel "fueled" by Chinese chemical companies. He described the cartel as the "largest, most violent and most prolific fentanyl trafficking operation in the world."April 14, 2023

    Garland announces fentanyl trafficking charges against Mexican cartel

