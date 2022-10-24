- Now Playing
Garland: Alleged Chinese agents attempted to 'undermine our judicial system'01:53
- UP NEXT
Justice Thomas temporarily blocks Graham testimony in Georgia election interference probe01:43
Lies run rampant about Prop 3 in MI but all it does is “restore our rights under Roe”08:58
Abortion is literally on the ballot in Michigan. And voters know it.08:33
Voters explain: What is going on with civic engagement in Michigan?08:35
NBC News poll shows high interest, partisanship among voters04:48
Why all eyes should be on Michigan these midterms08:27
‘I’m glad I did that’: MI State Senator on her viral confrontation with GOP colleague07:35
Michigan AG Nessel: “We could honestly lose our democracy.”08:28
Warnock campaign takes abortion fight to Walker in Georgia Senate race04:09
North Carolina expands voting for formerly incarcerated04:01
Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena for Trump testimony and records02:00
Biden: Republican economic proposals will 'make inflation worse'01:19
Steve Bannon speaks after being sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress00:55
Steve Bannon sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress02:29
How the GOP Lost its Mind12:49
Liz Truss's Term as UK PM Didn't Even Outlast a Head of Lettuce02:30
Justice Department requesting funds to continue Jan. 6 investigation01:26
Microsoft, Apple and other companies urge Congress to protect 'Dreamers' in new ad campaign03:12
'We don't live in the same world anymore': Trevor Noah on how fragmented media polarizes04:41
- Now Playing
Garland: Alleged Chinese agents attempted to 'undermine our judicial system'01:53
- UP NEXT
Justice Thomas temporarily blocks Graham testimony in Georgia election interference probe01:43
Lies run rampant about Prop 3 in MI but all it does is “restore our rights under Roe”08:58
Abortion is literally on the ballot in Michigan. And voters know it.08:33
Voters explain: What is going on with civic engagement in Michigan?08:35
NBC News poll shows high interest, partisanship among voters04:48
Play All