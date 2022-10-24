IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Garland: Alleged Chinese agents attempted to 'undermine our judicial system'

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    Justice Thomas temporarily blocks Graham testimony in Georgia election interference probe

    01:43

  • Lies run rampant about Prop 3 in MI but all it does is “restore our rights under Roe”

    08:58

  • Abortion is literally on the ballot in Michigan. And voters know it.

    08:33

  • Voters explain: What is going on with civic engagement in Michigan?

    08:35

  • NBC News poll shows high interest, partisanship among voters

    04:48

  • Why all eyes should be on Michigan these midterms

    08:27

  • ‘I’m glad I did that’: MI State Senator on her viral confrontation with GOP colleague

    07:35

  • Michigan AG Nessel: “We could honestly lose our democracy.”

    08:28

  • Warnock campaign takes abortion fight to Walker in Georgia Senate race

    04:09

  • North Carolina expands voting for formerly incarcerated

    04:01

  • Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena for Trump testimony and records

    02:00

  • Biden: Republican economic proposals will 'make inflation worse'

    01:19

  • Steve Bannon speaks after being sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress

    00:55

  • Steve Bannon sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress

    02:29

  • How the GOP Lost its Mind

    12:49

  • Liz Truss's Term as UK PM Didn't Even Outlast a Head of Lettuce

    02:30

  • Justice Department requesting funds to continue Jan. 6 investigation

    01:26

  • Microsoft, Apple and other companies urge Congress to protect 'Dreamers' in new ad campaign

    03:12

  • 'We don't live in the same world anymore': Trevor Noah on how fragmented media polarizes

    04:41

msnbc

Garland: Alleged Chinese agents attempted to 'undermine our judicial system'

01:53

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the Department of Justice would be pursuing charges against individuals allegedly working on the behalf of China in some efforts to "undermine our judicial system."Oct. 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Garland: Alleged Chinese agents attempted to 'undermine our judicial system'

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    Justice Thomas temporarily blocks Graham testimony in Georgia election interference probe

    01:43

  • Lies run rampant about Prop 3 in MI but all it does is “restore our rights under Roe”

    08:58

  • Abortion is literally on the ballot in Michigan. And voters know it.

    08:33

  • Voters explain: What is going on with civic engagement in Michigan?

    08:35

  • NBC News poll shows high interest, partisanship among voters

    04:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All