    Garland announces appointment of special counsel in Hunter Biden probe

    04:35
    Judge rules Trump protective order will only apply to sensitive materials

    03:36

  • Biden attorneys in talks with special counsel over terms for interviewing the president

    02:32

  • Federal prosecutors propose Jan. 2 trial date for Trump election interference case

    01:31

  • McCaskill: Clarence Thomas is permanently damaging the Supreme Court

    02:11

  • Trump co-defendant arraignment delayed in classified documents case

    01:40

  • David Hogg: We can't hide from the responsibility to fight for a better future

    05:27

  • ‘He's weaponizing politics': Elected state attorney DeSantis suspended says he threatens democracy

    07:33

  • FBI fatally shoots man accused of making violent threats against Biden and Alvin Bragg

    03:34

  • American Bar Association launches task force to remind people ‘their vote is the essence of democracy’

    07:08

  • Reproductive rights supporters celebrate win in Ohio: ‘Republicans are being sent a big message’

    06:59

  • Fulton County DA expected to present Trump case to grand jury next week

    01:28

  • Feinstein went to the hospital after a 'minor fall' at home

    01:28

  • ‘Like folks in Montgomery': TN St. Rep. Jones resolves to regain stripped committee assignments

    06:35

  • Biden designates new national monument near the Grand Canyon

    02:27

  • DeSantis replaces presidential campaign manager

    02:20

  • Trump pleads not guilty to new charges in classified documents case

    01:10

  • Trump arrives in D.C. ahead of arraignment

    01:00

  • Trump departs Newark Airport for arraignment in D.C.

    02:05

  • Trump departs Bedminster to travel to D.C. for arraignment

    01:08

Garland announces appointment of special counsel in Hunter Biden probe

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced U.S. Attorney David Weiss will be appointed as a special counsel for the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden.Aug. 11, 2023

