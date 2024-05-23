IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Time to break it up': Garland announces antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation
May 23, 202402:58
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Department of Justice is filing an antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation, parent company of Ticketmaster, for illegally monopolizing markets in the live concert industry. Garland said it was "time to break it up" and that the company would also "unlawfully pressure" artists to use its promotion services.May 23, 2024

