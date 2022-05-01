IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Full speech: Biden gives remarks at White House Correspondents' dinner

President Joe Biden took the stage at the 2022 White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton. Biden poked fun at former President Trump, Covid-19 precautions and the press; he also addressed the war in Ukraine and May 1, 2022

