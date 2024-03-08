Full GOP response to State of the Union: Sen. Britt says Biden 'doesn't get it'

- UP NEXT
'Incredibly aggressive': Biden delivers energized State of the Union10:39
Who is Senator Katie Britt? GOP taps Alabama senator with reproductive rights in spotlight10:43
Chris Matthews: GOP going to make it a brutal night for the president08:11
George Conway: What Biden needs to say is 'Let's Be Normal, America'07:44
'So deeply cynical': Why Republicans insulted by Trump still support him10:40
Supreme Court weakens U.S. defenses as GOP nominates new crop of extremists06:00
GOP nominates candidate tainted by 'ballot harvesting mules' scandal04:31
A governor who thinks homosexuality is ‘filth’? North Carolina Dem warns of extremist opponent10:27
Ruben Gallego blasts Kari Lake: She'll do 'whatever Donald Trump wants'07:52
Maddow: This election is a choice ‘between having a democracy and not’08:37
Loser rematch? Trump may lose to Biden again, but James Carville sounds Dem alarm10:56
Democrats see opportunities for Biden to take back North Carolina in 202408:26
Chuck Todd: Trump is ‘more reliant on outside events’ to sell his message than Biden05:04
Biden ‘24 comms chief: Trump has a ‘losing agenda’ that voters ‘have rejected time and time again’06:55
Rep. Raskin: It’s ‘disgraceful’ the GOP is being ‘reduced to a cult of authoritarian personality’07:32
Why 'this version of Biden' is best version of Biden09:26
South Carolina insiders on Nikki Haley’s exit09:40
Candidate for governor slams opponent for supporting 'job-killing culture wars'06:00
Mitch McConnell endorses Trump for president02:38
Nikki Haley’s exit may do little to boost Trump04:23
- UP NEXT
'Incredibly aggressive': Biden delivers energized State of the Union10:39
Who is Senator Katie Britt? GOP taps Alabama senator with reproductive rights in spotlight10:43
Chris Matthews: GOP going to make it a brutal night for the president08:11
George Conway: What Biden needs to say is 'Let's Be Normal, America'07:44
'So deeply cynical': Why Republicans insulted by Trump still support him10:40
Supreme Court weakens U.S. defenses as GOP nominates new crop of extremists06:00
Play All