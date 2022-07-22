IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • While some WH staff resigned on Jan. 6, others feared leaving Trump would add further risk

    03:16

  • Trump told White House employee ‘Pence let me down’ following Jan. 6 riots

    01:43

  • Jan. 6 committee plays raw tape of Trump's address the day after Capitol riot

    02:16

  • Video shows Schumer and McConnell call Secretary of Defense Miller for help on Jan. 6

    01:36

  • Oath Keepers’ audio communication shows interpretation of Trump’s ‘stay peaceful’ tweet

    02:40

  • Jan. 6 committee discusses McCarthy's attempts to have Trump call off Capitol rioters

    03:35

  • Matthews: Former Trump aide suggested condemning supporters would be ‘handing a win to the media’

    02:09

  • Matthews said Trump resisted including ’stay peaceful’ in tweet to protesters on Jan. 6

    01:56

  • Jan. 6 committee shows raw footage of Trump's taped message

    03:36

  • Committee shows Jan. 6 texts to Meadows from Don Jr, Fox News hosts

    03:38

  • Cipollone 'can't think of anybody' in Trump's staff who didn't want rioters to leave the Capitol

    02:33

  • Keith Kellogg says a Trump live speech during riots would make matters worse

    01:51

  • Rep Luria: Sen. Hawley gestured towards protesters, fled once they stormed the Capitol

    01:08
  • Now Playing

    Former White House staff react to Trump’s Jan. 6 tweet attacking Pence’s level of courage

    05:03
  • UP NEXT

    White House security official: Secret Service members feared for their lives during Capitol riot

    02:15

  • Cipollone claims executive privilege on VP Pence concerns discussed with Trump

    03:43

  • Jan. 6 committee plays Secret Service radio traffic as they worked to evacuate Pence

    01:41

  • Rep. Luria: Trump went to dining room to watch Fox News as Capitol was under attack

    02:11

  • Cipollone urged Trump to have 'immediate and forceful response' to Capitol riot

    04:19

  • DC police sergeant corroborates claim of ‘heated’ exchange in Trump motorcade on Jan. 6

    02:31

msnbc

Former White House staff react to Trump’s Jan. 6 tweet attacking Pence’s level of courage

05:03

Former Trump White House aides, Sarah Matthews and Matthew Pottinger, who both resigned over Trump's actions on the day of the riot, testified live to the Jan. 6 committee. Video testimony of Pat Cipollone, Judd Deere, and Cassidy Hutchinson was also played.July 22, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    While some WH staff resigned on Jan. 6, others feared leaving Trump would add further risk

    03:16

  • Trump told White House employee ‘Pence let me down’ following Jan. 6 riots

    01:43

  • Jan. 6 committee plays raw tape of Trump's address the day after Capitol riot

    02:16

  • Video shows Schumer and McConnell call Secretary of Defense Miller for help on Jan. 6

    01:36

  • Oath Keepers’ audio communication shows interpretation of Trump’s ‘stay peaceful’ tweet

    02:40

  • Jan. 6 committee discusses McCarthy's attempts to have Trump call off Capitol rioters

    03:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All