IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Former Oath Keeper spokesman to appear as witness at Jan. 6 hearing

    03:48
  • UP NEXT

    Steve Bannon offers to testify to committee after Trump drops claims of executive privilege

    01:51

  • Mary Trump: Even Donald Trump “can’t help but notice” all the evidence piling up against him

    07:04

  • Steve Bannon tries 'Hail Mary' with Trump letter as contempt trial looms

    03:13

  • 1/6 cmte. questions Cipollone for 7 hours

    04:02

  • Why Trump should be nervous about Cipollone's Jan. 6 Cmte. testimony

    03:00

  • Legal expert: Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes is done and looking for way out

    10:54

  • What Pat Cipollone got wrong about Donald Trump in 2020

    08:23

  • Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone spends 8 hours with January 6 committee

    13:46

  • ‘Crimes’: Surrender by Trump lawyer who warned of WH felonies as Congress gets new Jan. 6 testimony

    11:00

  • Michael Steele: Cipollone can ‘fill in some very important lanes’ for the 1/6 committee

    08:38

  • Losing: Trump W.H. lawyer backs down at last minute in Jan. 6 probe

    06:19

  • Anne Applebaum: ‘The people who are fighting populism are getting better at doing it’

    07:37

  • U.K. shows U.S. how to dump a lying, toxic politician (peacefully)

    08:04

  • 1/6 panel enters crucial phase of investigation

    03:36

  • ‘The insurrectionists’ clubhouse’: Little-known hub reportedly hosts MAGA allies, Jan. 6 suspects

    08:01

  • Trump 'up to his eyeballs in criminality' ahead of W.H. counsel’s Jan. 6 testimony

    06:59

  • MAGA 'hearsay' defense crumbles as Jan. 6 panel beats another Trump aide

    07:08

  • Georgia investigation heats up with subpoenas for Trump allies

    08:51

  • Jan. 6 committee faces a high stakes moment with Cipollone testimony

    08:29

msnbc

Former Oath Keeper spokesman to appear as witness at Jan. 6 hearing

03:48

Jason Van Tatenhove, who was a former spokesperson for the far-right group the Oath Keepers, will appear as a witness at the Jan. 6 committee's next public hearing. Tatenhove hasn't been an active member of the organization since 2017. NBC News' Julia Jester reports.July 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Former Oath Keeper spokesman to appear as witness at Jan. 6 hearing

    03:48
  • UP NEXT

    Steve Bannon offers to testify to committee after Trump drops claims of executive privilege

    01:51

  • Mary Trump: Even Donald Trump “can’t help but notice” all the evidence piling up against him

    07:04

  • Steve Bannon tries 'Hail Mary' with Trump letter as contempt trial looms

    03:13

  • 1/6 cmte. questions Cipollone for 7 hours

    04:02

  • Why Trump should be nervous about Cipollone's Jan. 6 Cmte. testimony

    03:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All