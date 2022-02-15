Former gold medal winning Figure Skater on Olympic drug scandal: ‘I have never seen anything like this’
08:33
Share this -
copied
NBC News Correspondent Gadi Schwartz and NBC Sports Figure Skating Analyst Scott Hamilton joined Chris Jansing to discuss the controversy around Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva who was cleared to compete even after testing positive for a banned drug in December, and is now leading the women’s figure skating competition. “If you have a positive drug test, you don’t compete,” Hamilton says. “It is massively unfair to the rest of the event who comes in clean, who comes in honest.”Feb. 15, 2022
UP NEXT
Covid study finds risk of heart problems after infection
05:13
Chu on interest rates and high prices: ‘If rates go higher it will cost our country even more’
09:30
Kinsa CEO on Covid: ‘Cases are continuing to drop…but we aren’t out of the woods yet’
02:56
Dr. Joseph Lee: ‘I think safe injection site can be very helpful for people, they can be life-saving’
03:37
Brian Deese on rising inflation, impacts of Covid vaccine mandate protests in Canada
03:42
Fmr. White House Council of Economic Advisers Chair on latest inflation number