Former gold medal winning Figure Skater on Olympic drug scandal: ‘I have never seen anything like this’

NBC News Correspondent Gadi Schwartz and NBC Sports Figure Skating Analyst Scott Hamilton joined Chris Jansing to discuss the controversy around Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva who was cleared to compete even after testing positive for a banned drug in December, and is now leading the women’s figure skating competition. “If you have a positive drug test, you don’t compete,” Hamilton says. “It is massively unfair to the rest of the event who comes in clean, who comes in honest.”Feb. 15, 2022