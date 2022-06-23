IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Former DOJ official: Trump wanted Justice Department to 'just say that the election was corrupt'

    01:04

  • Former DOJ official Donoghue shares notes of Trump conversations on voter fraud

    07:04
  • Now Playing

    Former acting AG Rosen: Trump called about election fraud claims 'virtually every day'

    01:06
  • UP NEXT

    'We'll call you when there's an oil spill': Former DOJ official on Clark's fitness to serve as AG

    04:11

  • Kinzinger: Trump wanted Justice Department to 'lend its credibility' to conspiracy theories

    03:12

  • Thompson: Trump wanted Justice Department to 'legitimize his lies'

    03:18

  • Rep. Luria on Jan 6th and Jeffrey Clark: 'His actions are really central' to fifth hearing

    06:49

  • Filmmaker discusses meeting with Jan. 6 committee about interviews with Trump

    01:05

  • 'I think the evidence is there': Senator on why AG Garland should hold Trump accountable

    07:13

  • Trump's fake elector scheme becomes more than just a scandal

    11:45

  • Six questions to help follow the January 6th investigation

    01:36

  • The Last Thing: Helping the helpers

    02:16

  • Tom Nichols: What are Trump supporters afraid of?

    06:58

  • Preview of 1/6 committee’s final June hearing

    03:13

  • Arizona's Rusty Bowers says he would vote for Trump again despite coup plot

    08:48

  • The biggest takeaways fromTuesday’s 1/6 hearing

    16:23

  • Partner of Brian Sicknick: Trump Instigated 1/6

    04:02

  • GOP Senator caught faking phone call on TV

    05:13

  • Jan. 6 hearings to move to July: 'It's important we allow the American people to process'

    04:32

  • Joe: Trump and others should be ashamed for spreading lies about a private citizen

    04:25

msnbc

Former acting AG Rosen: Trump called about election fraud claims 'virtually every day'

01:06

Former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen told the January 6 committee that President Trump called or met with him about false election fraud claims "virtually every day" for a stretch of time before the Capitol riot.June 23, 2022

  • Former DOJ official: Trump wanted Justice Department to 'just say that the election was corrupt'

    01:04

  • Former DOJ official Donoghue shares notes of Trump conversations on voter fraud

    07:04
  • Now Playing

    Former acting AG Rosen: Trump called about election fraud claims 'virtually every day'

    01:06
  • UP NEXT

    'We'll call you when there's an oil spill': Former DOJ official on Clark's fitness to serve as AG

    04:11

  • Kinzinger: Trump wanted Justice Department to 'lend its credibility' to conspiracy theories

    03:12

  • Thompson: Trump wanted Justice Department to 'legitimize his lies'

    03:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All