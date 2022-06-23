IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'He's not competent': Donoghue warned Trump against appointing Jeffrey Clark as acting attorney general

    02:38

  • Rosen on Clark taking over DOJ: 'I wasn’t going to accept being fired by my subordinate'

    01:22

  • Former DOJ official says Trump's draft lawsuit to Supreme Court was 'meritless'

    02:09

  • 'Pure insanity': Donoghue speaks out on Italian vote switching conspiracy theory during Jan 6 hearing

    05:15
  • Now Playing

    Former acting AG Rosen told Trump Justice Department could not seize voting machines

    01:46
  • UP NEXT

    Committee describes New Year's Eve meeting with Trump to pressure for election of special counsel

    01:51

  • Committee shows texts between Perry and Meadows about elevating Clark

    01:32

  • Ex-DOJ official: Trump wanted Justice Department to 'just say' 2020 election was corrupt

    01:04

  • Former DOJ official Donoghue shares notes of Trump conversations on voter fraud

    07:04

  • Former acting AG Rosen: Trump called about election fraud claims 'virtually every day'

    01:06

  • 'We'll call you when there's an oil spill': Former DOJ official on Clark's fitness to serve as AG

    04:11

  • Kinzinger: Trump wanted Justice Department to 'lend its credibility' to conspiracy theories

    03:12

  • Thompson: Trump wanted Justice Department to 'legitimize his lies'

    03:18

  • Rep. Luria on Jan 6th and Jeffrey Clark: 'His actions are really central' to fifth hearing

    06:49

  • Filmmaker discusses meeting with Jan. 6 committee about interviews with Trump

    01:05

  • 'I think the evidence is there': Senator on why AG Garland should hold Trump accountable

    07:13

  • Trump's fake elector scheme becomes more than just a scandal

    11:45

  • Six questions to help follow the January 6th investigation

    01:36

  • The Last Thing: Helping the helpers

    02:16

  • Tom Nichols: What are Trump supporters afraid of?

    06:58

msnbc

Former acting AG Rosen told Trump Justice Department could not seize voting machines

01:46

Former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen recalls telling former President Trump that the Department of Justice could not seize voting machines from the 2020 election and that there was nothing wrong with the machines during a January 6 hearing.June 23, 2022

  • 'He's not competent': Donoghue warned Trump against appointing Jeffrey Clark as acting attorney general

    02:38

  • Rosen on Clark taking over DOJ: 'I wasn’t going to accept being fired by my subordinate'

    01:22

  • Former DOJ official says Trump's draft lawsuit to Supreme Court was 'meritless'

    02:09

  • 'Pure insanity': Donoghue speaks out on Italian vote switching conspiracy theory during Jan 6 hearing

    05:15
  • Now Playing

    Former acting AG Rosen told Trump Justice Department could not seize voting machines

    01:46
  • UP NEXT

    Committee describes New Year's Eve meeting with Trump to pressure for election of special counsel

    01:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All