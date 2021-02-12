Fmr. Defense Secy. Cohen urges GOP senators to convict: 'The Constitution is worth defending'07:07
Former Republican senator and Secretary of Defense William Cohen speaks to Chuck Todd and Andrea Mitchell about the importance for GOP senators to convict former president Donald Trump and uphold the constitutional oath of office. "They're either afraid, or they're complicit," he says. "Either one it marks them as being really ashamed, I think, to say they're a member of the Senate and didn't vote to protect that document to which they swore allegiance to."