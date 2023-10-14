Fmr. CIA Director: Israeli hostage rescue efforts must strike an 'impossible balance'

Fmr. CIA Director John Brennan speaks to Alicia Menendez about intelligence failures that contributed to Hamas’ surprise attack one week ago, the “surge” in intelligence the U.S. has provided to Israel since the attack, and the challenges Israel is likely to face in their hostage rescue efforts. “It’s a multidimensional challenge that the Israelis have, while at the same time trying to prevent the further loss of innocent Palestinian life,” Brennan explains. “It’s an impossible balance, what Israel is trying to do. And I don’t think they have a sense of what is going to happen the day after.”Oct. 14, 2023