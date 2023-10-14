IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Blinken visits Saudi Arabia to ensure cooperation amid Israel-Hamas war

    03:23
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. CIA Director: Israeli hostage rescue efforts must strike an 'impossible balance'

    04:46
  • UP NEXT

    Gazans face water shortage and dehydration amid Israeli siege

    01:57

  • No indication U.S. citizens passed through Rafah crossing after deadline elapses

    03:03

  • State Department advises non-emergency U.S. government officials to depart Israel

    02:42

  • U.S. citizens and Gazans reportedly not getting through to Egypt at Rafah crossing

    01:57

  • U.S. citizens to be allowed safe passage into Egypt through Rafah crossing

    04:48

  • How fighting in southern Gaza may complicate mass evacuations

    02:11

  • IDF says it will allow a 6-hour safe passage on two Gazan routes

    02:37

  • 'When you live in Gaza you don't really have expectations': Gazans face bleak reality as war returns

    06:53

  • 'Rules of war' lose primacy as Israel-Hamas war intensifies

    11:21

  • 'There's no more putting this off': Father of abducted Israeli torn as war puts son's return at risk

    07:37

  • 'No place to go': Gazans stuck as fodder for Hamas guerilla tactics

    08:50

  • Hezbollah threatens to drag war weary Lebanon into Israel-Hamas war

    02:36

  • Hamas terror attack on Israel was also likely a deliberate provocation to war

    06:02

  • Fears about the fates of hostages held by Hamas

    04:41

  • Gaza braces for Israeli military ground offensive

    04:28

  • Son of missing Israeli peace activist: 'Vengeance is not a strategy'

    04:08

  • ‘Calm before the storm’: Israel-Lebanon border braces for crisis to expand north 

    04:15

  • 'Top Secret' Hamas documents show terrorists targeted schools

    02:55

msnbc

Fmr. CIA Director: Israeli hostage rescue efforts must strike an 'impossible balance'

04:46

Fmr. CIA Director John Brennan speaks to Alicia Menendez about intelligence failures that contributed to Hamas’ surprise attack one week ago, the “surge” in intelligence the U.S. has provided to Israel since the attack, and the challenges Israel is likely to face in their hostage rescue efforts. “It’s a multidimensional challenge that the Israelis have, while at the same time trying to prevent the further loss of innocent Palestinian life,” Brennan explains. “It’s an impossible balance, what Israel is trying to do. And I don’t think they have a sense of what is going to happen the day after.”Oct. 14, 2023

  • Blinken visits Saudi Arabia to ensure cooperation amid Israel-Hamas war

    03:23
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. CIA Director: Israeli hostage rescue efforts must strike an 'impossible balance'

    04:46
  • UP NEXT

    Gazans face water shortage and dehydration amid Israeli siege

    01:57

  • No indication U.S. citizens passed through Rafah crossing after deadline elapses

    03:03

  • State Department advises non-emergency U.S. government officials to depart Israel

    02:42

  • U.S. citizens and Gazans reportedly not getting through to Egypt at Rafah crossing

    01:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All