msnbc

‘There were no benefits to being a slave': Florida St. Sen. slams Florida’s new slavery curriculum

07:54

Florida’s new slavery curriculum sparks outrage as the state’s war on accurate Black history ramps up with a plan to teach that there were benefits to slavery for enslaved descendants of Africans in America. Florida St. Sen. Shevrin Jones joins Joy Reid to discuss saying, "I want to make it clear to everyone... there were no benefits to being a slave... All of this is disingenuous."July 22, 2023

