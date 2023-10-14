Florida family fears for son after he joins fighting in Israel

Israel vows to hunt down Hamas leader behind Saturdays massacre02:58
David Rohde: 'Extremely concerned' about escalation on Israel-Lebanon border01:14
Florida family fears for son after he joins fighting in Israel03:09
Biden: Israel-Hamas war ‘another reminder that hate never goes away’03:27
Coping with chaos: Why one American citizen in Tel Aviv plans to stay in Israel03:57
Democratic Congressman gives scathing critique to GOP moderates cowering to MAGA extremists08:50
Israel Defense Force Spokesperson: 'We are going to dismantle Hamas'08:55
Palestinian author Yousef Bashir: 'The Netanyahu right-wing government is not interested in bringing about a genuine, lasting peace'02:13
IDF spokesperson responds to Rafah crossing still being closed despite agreement01:34
Conditions in Gaza 'extremely dire, extremely terrifying' for civilians, family member says01:39
State Department confirms 29 Americans dead in Israel-Hamas war05:04
Iraq War general speaks on aftermath of possible Israeli takeover of Gaza01:57
Death toll in the thousands as Israel-Hamas war hits one-week mark04:14
Mother of man believed to be Hamas hostage speaks out07:48
Fighting a War on Israel-Hamas Misinformation04:59
Members of National Israeli bobsled team among reservists called to war with Hamas07:52
The impact of a Gaza ground invasion on the region06:42
How Israelis feel about Netanyahu now05:32
A new sad fact about the funerals in Israel01:40
Israel launches new series of rocket strikes on Gaza04:09
