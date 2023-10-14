IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Israel vows to hunt down Hamas leader behind Saturdays massacre

  • David Rohde: 'Extremely concerned' about escalation on Israel-Lebanon border

    Florida family fears for son after he joins fighting in Israel

    Biden: Israel-Hamas war ‘another reminder that hate never goes away’

  • Coping with chaos: Why one American citizen in Tel Aviv plans to stay in Israel

  • Democratic Congressman gives scathing critique to GOP moderates cowering to MAGA extremists

  • Israel Defense Force Spokesperson: 'We are going to dismantle Hamas'

  • Palestinian author Yousef Bashir: 'The Netanyahu right-wing government is not interested in bringing about a genuine, lasting peace'

  • IDF spokesperson responds to Rafah crossing still being closed despite agreement

  • Conditions in Gaza 'extremely dire, extremely terrifying' for civilians, family member says

  • State Department confirms 29 Americans dead in Israel-Hamas war

  • Iraq War general speaks on aftermath of possible Israeli takeover of Gaza

  • Death toll in the thousands as Israel-Hamas war hits one-week mark

  • Mother of man believed to be Hamas hostage speaks out

  • Fighting a War on Israel-Hamas Misinformation

  • Members of National Israeli bobsled team among reservists called to war with Hamas

  • The impact of a Gaza ground invasion on the region

  • How Israelis feel about Netanyahu now

  • A new sad fact about the funerals in Israel

  • Israel launches new series of rocket strikes on Gaza

Florida family fears for son after he joins fighting in Israel

NBC News' Marissa Parra reports from Miami's airport on a south Florida mother and father, originally from Israel, whose son volunteered to join Israeli forces.Oct. 14, 2023

