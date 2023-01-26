D.A. on Memphis officers: 'Actions of all of them' resulted in Tyre Nichols' death

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced charges for five former Memphis police officers in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols. Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were charged with second-degree murder, three counts of official misconduct, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count of acting in concert to commit aggravated assault. Jan. 26, 2023