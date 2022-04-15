IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

msnbc

Introducing The Culture Is: Black Women

02:13

Tiffany Cross and Joy Reid host “The Culture Is: Black Women,” the inaugural special of a multi-platform MSNBC initiative celebrating women of color. The special will feature a roundtable discussion with influential Black women and an exclusive interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. Watch “The Culture Is: Black Women,” airing Sunday, May 1 at 10pm ET on MSNBC and streaming on MSNBC on Peacock.April 15, 2022

