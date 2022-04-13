IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Mask mandate on planes, trains extended 15 days, CDC announces

  • 'They are simply the best of the best': Fmr. NYPD head on police looking for suspect

    05:15
  • Now Playing

    Firework store owner says his company sold NYC subway shooting suspect items 10 months ago

    02:56
  • UP NEXT

    Frank James named suspect in Brooklyn subway station shooting

    03:34

  • Steve Rattner: Wages are rising, but not fast enough to keep up with prices

    12:47

  • Mayor Adams: Appears NYC subway shooter was acting alone

    10:27

  • Person of interest named in NYC subway attack, $50,000 reward offered for information

    03:08

  • NYC Mayor Adams calls subway shooting a ‘horrific, unprovoked attack’

    05:41

  • NYPD says Brooklyn subway attack not terror related, Gov. Hochul pleads for ‘no more mass shootings’

    04:41

  • 'They've been after me for 12 years,' says Putin critic of Russia

    10:44

  • Breaking down how Brooklyn subway station shooting unfolded

    04:34

  • Analyzing how NYPD, authorities can use DNA databases to find subway shooting suspect

    03:23

  • Multiple people shot, several suspicious devices found at Brooklyn subway station

    03:28

  • Historians take a first draft at Trump's presidency

    09:27

  • The 'YOLO' explanation why flying is currently so hard 

    05:27

  • WATCH: Operator survives being trapped in ride at Florida's Clay County Fair

    01:27

  • Women say the economy is not working well for them

    12:04

  • Covid cases rise again in half of U.S. states: Should we worry?

    05:58

  • Texas District Attorney to drop charges against woman for alleged 'self-induced abortion' 

    04:29

  • Concerns over Biden’s exposure to Covid rise after 67 D.C. officials test positive

    02:17

  • Woman charged with murder in Texas after causing a 'self-induced abortion'

    00:42

msnbc

Firework store owner says his company sold NYC subway shooting suspect items 10 months ago

02:56

In an exclusive interview, a firework store owner says his company sold the suspect involved in the Brooklyn subway station shooting the exact items shown in a photo shared by law enforcement. MSNBC's Jesse Kirsch has details.April 13, 2022

  • 'They are simply the best of the best': Fmr. NYPD head on police looking for suspect

    05:15
  • Now Playing

    Firework store owner says his company sold NYC subway shooting suspect items 10 months ago

    02:56
  • UP NEXT

    Frank James named suspect in Brooklyn subway station shooting

    03:34

  • Steve Rattner: Wages are rising, but not fast enough to keep up with prices

    12:47

  • Mayor Adams: Appears NYC subway shooter was acting alone

    10:27

  • Person of interest named in NYC subway attack, $50,000 reward offered for information

    03:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All