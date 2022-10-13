IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Watch: Full Jan. 6 committee hearing - Day 9

    02:30:55

  • Refused, resigned, agreed: The history of U.S. presidents subpoenaed by congress

    03:25

  • Jan. 6 committee votes unanimously to subpoena former President Trump

    01:38

  • Mulvaney testimony backs up account of McCarthy's Jan. 6 call to Trump

    03:00

  • Former Twitter employee testifies users calling for Pence's execution following Trump tweet

    01:03

  • Elaine Chao: 'Impossible for me to continue' in Trump admin after Jan. 6

    01:20

  • Videos show Pelosi's reaction during the January 6 Capitol riot

    07:08

  • 'A huge information dump' Former DHS Secretary on Secret Service and Jan 6 Committee

    04:00
  • Now Playing

    Figliguzzi: 'No brainer' to shut down rally with what intelligence knew. Why didn't it happen?

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    What may have to happen before Trump would testify before the Jan. 6 committee

    00:42

  • Jan. 6 committee plans to vote to subpoena Trump during hearing

    04:16

  • Secret Service received multiple warnings of threats to Capitol, lawmakers before Jan. 6

    07:56

  • Jan. 6 committee shares Secret Service emails about online threats to Pence

    01:24

  • Ronna McDaniel testifies she was contacted about plan for 'contingent electors'

    01:20

  • Trump ignored information from officials that election fraud claims were false

    04:18

  • Jan. 6 committee shows new video of Roger Stone encouraging violence before 2020 election

    02:07

  • Pompeo: 2020 election was 'complete' after courts ruled and electoral college met

    01:30

  • Jan. 6 hearing reveals Trump signed order to immediately withdraw troops from Afghanistan, Somalia

    03:50

  • Jan. 6 committee video testimony claims Trump privately admitted he lost election

    01:01

  • Rep. Lofgren: Trump's false victory speech 'planned well in advance'

    00:59

msnbc

Figliguzzi: 'No brainer' to shut down rally with what intelligence knew. Why didn't it happen?

01:51

Former assistant FBI director Frank Figliguzzi discusses the intelligence the Secret Service and FBI had before January 6, and questions why the proceeding rally was not shut down, and that former President Donald Trump was still allowed to attend, despite the warnings of danger. "Is this a dropping of the ball, or an intentional grounding?," he asks. "Clearly under any other circumstance this would have been shut down, and I do not understand why actions were not taken." Oct. 13, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Full Jan. 6 committee hearing - Day 9

    02:30:55

  • Refused, resigned, agreed: The history of U.S. presidents subpoenaed by congress

    03:25

  • Jan. 6 committee votes unanimously to subpoena former President Trump

    01:38

  • Mulvaney testimony backs up account of McCarthy's Jan. 6 call to Trump

    03:00

  • Former Twitter employee testifies users calling for Pence's execution following Trump tweet

    01:03

  • Elaine Chao: 'Impossible for me to continue' in Trump admin after Jan. 6

    01:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All