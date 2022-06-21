Figliuzzi: Increasingly looking like a 'criminal enterprise' with Trump at the head

Former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi discusses how the facts laid out by the Jan. 6 committee are "looking increasingly like a criminal enterprise, Trump at the head, almost a capo of an organized crime family. People like Meadows, people like Giuliani, people like certain members of Congress carrying out the acts, getting their hands dirty." He also explains how this could factor into how Trump is investigated and potentially charged. June 21, 2022