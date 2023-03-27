Female shooting suspect dead after killing 6 at Nashville school

- UP NEXT
Female shooter leaves six dead in Nashville school shooting04:24
Police say Nashville school shooter was a former student01:09
Highland Park survivor speaks out on Nashville shooting after news conference01:06
Police: At least 7 dead in Nashville school shooting02:09
Emotional parent describes hearing news of Tennessee school shooting01:13
Three children dead after school shooting in Nashville02:03
Twitter bots advertising guns to users tweet using trigger terms03:03
Police: Two staff members wounded in shooting at Denver high school01:31
Student killed in Texas school shooting, suspect in custody02:06
Two wounded in shooting at Texas high school, suspect in custody01:33
Four teens arrested in house party shooting near Atlanta that killed 201:30
Biden signs executive order to combat gun violence05:05
Two high school students killed, seven injured in Atlanta shooting01:43
Shooting at Georgia house party leaves at least 2 dead, 6 injured02:05
Arrest made in fatal shooting of Clark Atlanta University student-athlete01:34
Florida man paralyzed in police shooting files federal lawsuit01:37
Clark Atlanta University students mourn loss of athlete fatally shot near campus01:36
Philadelphia shooting injures seven, including toddler02:01
Accused Club Q gunman will stand trial02:32
Accused Club Q shooter appears in court02:24
- UP NEXT
Female shooter leaves six dead in Nashville school shooting04:24
Police say Nashville school shooter was a former student01:09
Highland Park survivor speaks out on Nashville shooting after news conference01:06
Police: At least 7 dead in Nashville school shooting02:09
Emotional parent describes hearing news of Tennessee school shooting01:13
Three children dead after school shooting in Nashville02:03
Play All