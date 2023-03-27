IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: At least three children, three adults dead after school shooting in Tennessee; female shooter had assault-style rifles

msnbc

Female shooting suspect dead after killing 6 at Nashville school

02:01

At least three children and three adults were killed after a shooting at The Covenant School on Burton Hills Boulevard in Nashville. The suspected female shooter was killed by police.March 27, 2023

