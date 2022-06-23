IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Federal authorities were at home of Jeffrey Clark

Federal authorities were at the home of Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official during the Trump administration. This comes on the same day the January 6 committee is set to discuss Clark in a hearing on the events leading to the Capitol riot.June 23, 2022

