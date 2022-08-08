IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Donald Trump says his Mar-a-Lago home was 'raided' by 'large group of FBI agents'

msnbc

Donald Trump says his Mar-a-Lago home was 'raided' by 'large group of FBI agents'

Donald Trump says his Mar-a-Lago home was “raided” by a “large group of FBI agents.” At Justice Department headquarters, a spokesperson declined to comment to NBC News. Rep. Ro Khanna joins The ReidOut with his perspective.Aug. 8, 2022

    Donald Trump says his Mar-a-Lago home was 'raided' by 'large group of FBI agents'

