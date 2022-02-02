IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
msnbc

FBI identifies six juvenile persons of interest in HBCU bomb threats

01:20

The FBI has identified six persons of interest who are suspected of making the  bomb threats to historically Black college and universities across the country. All of the persons of interest are said to be juveniles.Feb. 2, 2022

