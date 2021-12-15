Fauci: 'Our booster vaccine regimens work against omicron'
Dr. Anthony Fauci shared data on the omicron variant of Covid-19 during the White House Covid Response Team briefing and said that studies have shown that the current booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are proving to be effective against the variant.Dec. 15, 2021
Fauci: 'Our booster vaccine regimens work against omicron'
