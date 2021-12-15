IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Our vaccines work': Dr. Aditi Nerurkar on protecting against Omicron variant

    Fauci: 'Our booster vaccine regimens work against omicron'

    Dr. Peter Hotez: Omicron is like a fast-moving freight train

  • Minnesota hospitals warn they are overwhelmed

  • Dr. Offit compares Pfizer’s antiviral pill to vaccines: ‘Prevention is always better than cure’

  • Dr. Joseph Varon on Pfizer antiviral Covid pill efficacy

  • Dr. Azar: Pfizer Covid-19 pill could be a 'game changer'

  • Justice Gorsuch cites 'fetal cell lines' in dissent but those lines common in testing

  • Dr. Gottlieb: Coronavirus will be like the flu; we'll need therapeutics, vaccines annually

  • U.S. surpasses 800,000 Covid deaths, 50 million cases

  • Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt

  • Dr. Osterholm: Covid ‘will find you if you are not vaccinated’

  • Dr. Collins: “Everybody who knows the facts, make yourself an ambassador” for vaccinations

  • 'The next evolution' of people taking grievances to new places

  • NYC's incoming school chancellor looks to challenges ahead

  • Buzzfeed News: Covid test failure revealed in secret CDC investigation

  • See why Biden is crushing Trump on jobs record

  • Dr. Amesh Adalja: Healthcare workers ‘burned out’ from hospitalizations that could be ‘avoided by a simple vaccine’

  • FDA authorizes Pfizer Covid booster dose for ages 16 and 17

  • 'Too much straight talk' on Covid forces Kansas health secretary out of office

Fauci: 'Our booster vaccine regimens work against omicron'

Dr. Anthony Fauci shared data on the omicron variant of Covid-19 during the White House Covid Response Team briefing and said that studies have shown that the current booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are proving to be effective against the variant.Dec. 15, 2021

