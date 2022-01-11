Fauci: There are threats against my life 'because people are lying about me'
Dr. Anthony Fauci responded to accusations made by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and told members of the Senate that he and his family have received threats "because people are lying about me." He also accused the senator of fundraising off of "completely untrue" assumptions against him.Jan. 11, 2022
Fauci: There are threats against my life 'because people are lying about me'
