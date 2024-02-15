IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'Here I am': Fani Willis takes the stand in misconduct allegation hearing
Feb. 15, 202401:37

  • 'I'm not on trial': Willis objects to turning over personal records

    00:28

  • Fani Willis questioned on reimbursing Nathan Wade for vacations

    03:05

  • 'That's a lie': Fani Willis pushes back at attorney's questioning about relationship timeline

    02:01
    'Here I am': Fani Willis takes the stand in misconduct allegation hearing

    01:37
    Witness contradicts Nathan Wade's timeline of his relationship with Fani Willis

    01:26

  • Trump explainer: What you need to know this week about the trials of Donald Trump

    04:07

  • Attacks on Willis raise debate on how best to preserve Georgia case against Trump

    04:51

  • 'This is not going to go away': Debate rages over continued Willis role in Trump prosecution

    10:57

  • Fani Willis unyielding amid Trump co-defendant's misconduct accusations, GOP predation 

    04:57

  • Fulton County DA Fani Willis responds to allegation of improper relationship with prosecutor

    04:55

  • House subpoenas Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis

    02:05

  • Criminal prosecution of Trump in Georgia bogs down with attacks on Willis

    07:53

  • Meet the woman who secretly taped Trump saying, ‘I need 11,000 votes’

    08:12

  • Sen. Graham 'threw Trump under the bus' in special grand jury testimony, book says

    12:03

  • 'Donald Trump is out for blood': Fani Willis under fire

    03:23

  • Lindsey Graham ‘threw Trump under the bus’ in Georgia testimony, new book says

    03:18

  • Georgia court to decide on unsealing Nathan Wade’s divorce papers

    01:13

  • Trump co-defendant hopes to generate scandal to escape Georgia prosecution

    06:41

  • Judge in Trump's Georgia case orders hearing on misconduct allegations against DA

    01:49

  • Judges “did not buy” Trump arguments on immunity

    11:56

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis took the stand to testify in a hearing over misconduct allegations that could disqualify her from the election interference case against former President Trump.Feb. 15, 2024

  • Trump explainer: What you need to know this week about the trials of Donald Trump

    04:07

