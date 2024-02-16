Fani Willis' father says she was forced to leave her home because of threats

'She had every right to be hot': Breaking down DA Fani Willis' fiery testimony07:02
- Now Playing
Fani Willis' father says she was forced to leave her home because of threats02:23
- UP NEXT
'Really smart move': Fani Willis not called back to testify08:41
'A lot of spectacle, but not very much substance.': Hear Fani Willis testimony on alleged misconduct10:47
Gwen Keyes: Fani Willis testimony was a ‘fight for her own integrity’05:16
Lawrence: Trump gets his first trial date and Fani Willis fights what she called 'lies'05:21
'She's not on trial': Why Fani Willis' testimony should scare Trump's lawyers11:58
‘Lies!’: DA throws down as Trump’s RICO case hangs in the balance12:06
Trump faces prison risk, but this accusation could topple his RICO case07:32
‘She came in hot’: Katie Phang on Fani Willis testimony11:29
'I'm not on trial': Willis objects to turning over personal records00:28
Fani Willis questioned on reimbursing Nathan Wade for vacations03:05
'That's a lie': Fani Willis pushes back at attorney's questioning about relationship timeline02:01
'Here I am': Fani Willis takes the stand in misconduct allegation hearing01:37
Witness contradicts Nathan Wade's timeline of his relationship with Fani Willis01:26
Trump explainer: What you need to know this week about the trials of Donald Trump04:07
Attacks on Willis raise debate on how best to preserve Georgia case against Trump04:51
'This is not going to go away': Debate rages over continued Willis role in Trump prosecution10:57
Fani Willis unyielding amid Trump co-defendant's misconduct accusations, GOP predation04:57
Fulton County DA Fani Willis responds to allegation of improper relationship with prosecutor04:55
'She had every right to be hot': Breaking down DA Fani Willis' fiery testimony07:02
- Now Playing
Fani Willis' father says she was forced to leave her home because of threats02:23
- UP NEXT
'Really smart move': Fani Willis not called back to testify08:41
'A lot of spectacle, but not very much substance.': Hear Fani Willis testimony on alleged misconduct10:47
Gwen Keyes: Fani Willis testimony was a ‘fight for her own integrity’05:16
Lawrence: Trump gets his first trial date and Fani Willis fights what she called 'lies'05:21
Play All