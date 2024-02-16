IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Fani Willis' father says she was forced to leave her home because of threats
Feb. 16, 2024

Fani Willis' father says she was forced to leave her home because of threats

02:23

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' father testified that he feared for her safety after she was elected and that she was "forced to leave" her home amid death threats.Feb. 16, 2024

