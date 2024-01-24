Exclusive: Biden thanks NH supporters, emphasizes stakes of 2024 election against Trump

Maddow on Trump-Biden rematch: Not very much democracy in election about saving democracy09:04
Kornacki: 'There is no modern precedent for what we're seeing'09:57
Exclusive: Biden thanks NH supporters, emphasizes stakes of 2024 election against Trump01:23
What went wrong for Nikki Haley? Steve Kornacki breaks down the numbers.06:40
'Good night for Trump, not a great night for Trump': Trump results in NH underwhelm05:32
Joy: Trump used New Hampshire victory speech to 'ritually humiliate' former rivals03:00
Hayes: Trump's 'disgusting birtherism' against Haley perfectly distills GOP primary04:37
‘He’s a constant liar’: Nancy Pelosi reacts to Trump confusing her with Nikki Haley10:51
See Maddow shred Trump with live fact-check of victory speech11:01
Maddow: 'No reason' for Haley to drop out unless defendant Trump is acquitted07:57
‘It’s going to get really, really ugly’: Alex Wagner reacts to Nikki Haley's vow to stay in the race01:43
‘This race is far from over!’: Defiant Nikki Haley vows to fight Trump ‘chaos’ in South Carolina11:45
Trump wins New Hampshire primary, cementing status as clear frontrunner, NBC News projects02:56
Biden wins New Hampshire’s Democratic primary as a write-in candidate, NBC News projects01:28
'Not insubstantial’: Kornacki analyzes Haley’s target numbers in first results from New Hampshire04:01
Range of polling station services keeps voting convenient in New Hampshire05:15
'Where can she win if she can't win in New Hampshire?': Kristen Welker on Nikki Haley's fate05:59
Fmr. Pence Chief of Staff: Trump running on ‘a grievance battle,’ issues are ‘anathema’ to campaign06:46
Welker: Haley supporters ‘frustrated,’ ‘worry’ she ‘waited too late’ to kick into ‘high gear’ in NH04:44
'I'm very confident,' Trump says at NH polling site04:49
