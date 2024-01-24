IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Maddow on Trump-Biden rematch: Not very much democracy in election about saving democracy

    09:04

  • Kornacki: 'There is no modern precedent for what we're seeing'

    09:57
  • Now Playing

    Exclusive: Biden thanks NH supporters, emphasizes stakes of 2024 election against Trump

    01:23
  • UP NEXT

    What went wrong for Nikki Haley? Steve Kornacki breaks down the numbers.

    06:40

  • 'Good night for Trump, not a great night for Trump': Trump results in NH underwhelm

    05:32

  • Joy: Trump used New Hampshire victory speech to 'ritually humiliate' former rivals

    03:00

  • Hayes: Trump's 'disgusting birtherism' against Haley perfectly distills GOP primary

    04:37

  • ‘He’s a constant liar’: Nancy Pelosi reacts to Trump confusing her with Nikki Haley

    10:51

  • See Maddow shred Trump with live fact-check of victory speech

    11:01

  • Maddow: 'No reason' for Haley to drop out unless defendant Trump is acquitted

    07:57

  • ‘It’s going to get really, really ugly’: Alex Wagner reacts to Nikki Haley's vow to stay in the race

    01:43

  • ‘This race is far from over!’: Defiant Nikki Haley vows to fight Trump ‘chaos’ in South Carolina

    11:45

  • Trump wins New Hampshire primary, cementing status as clear frontrunner, NBC News projects

    02:56

  • Biden wins New Hampshire’s Democratic primary as a write-in candidate, NBC News projects

    01:28

  • 'Not insubstantial’: Kornacki analyzes Haley’s target numbers in first results from New Hampshire

    04:01

  • Range of polling station services keeps voting convenient in New Hampshire

    05:15

  • 'Where can she win if she can't win in New Hampshire?': Kristen Welker on Nikki Haley's fate

    05:59

  • Fmr. Pence Chief of Staff: Trump running on ‘a grievance battle,’ issues are ‘anathema’ to campaign

    06:46

  • Welker: Haley supporters ‘frustrated,’ ‘worry’ she ‘waited too late’ to kick into ‘high gear’ in NH

    04:44

  • 'I'm very confident,' Trump says at NH polling site

    04:49

Exclusive: Biden thanks NH supporters, emphasizes stakes of 2024 election against Trump

01:23

Rachel Maddow shares an exclusive statement from President Joe Biden in which he anticipates that Donald Trump will win the Republican nomination and be his general election opponent for the presidency in 2024. Biden declares, "The stakes could not be higher." Jan. 24, 2024

