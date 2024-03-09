EXCLUSIVE: Biden says he regrets calling migrant an 'illegal' during State of the Union speech

During an exclusive interview with Jonathan Capehart, President Biden says he regrets using the term "illegal" when referring to the alleged killer of Laken Riley during his State of the Union speech, telling Capehart, “I shouldn't have used 'illegal.' It's undocumented." He also reiterates the difference between Trump’s view on the border and his own. “I’m not going to treat any of these people with disrespect… they built the country.”March 9, 2024