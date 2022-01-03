Ethics investigators struggle to look into members of Congress who bend the rules

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New York Times reporter Luke Broadwater joins Stephanie Ruhle to explain how some lawmakers are refusing to cooperate with ethics investigations and the lasting impact this could have.Jan. 3, 2022
