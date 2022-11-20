Elon Musk reinstates Trump’s Twitter account

- Now Playing
Elon Musk reinstates Trump’s Twitter account00:19
- UP NEXT
Legal Analysts Discuss Special Counsel Appointment for Trump Investigation10:11
Rep. Plaskett: Trump did “god-awful illegal things” to destroy democracy05:50
Former Pence Aide: “He Might as Well Just Say ‘I’m Running’” in 202406:22
Friday Nightcap: A political whirlwind09:48
DOJ names special counsel in Trump probes03:13
Experts lay out Trump’s possible crimes in Georgia election probe06:34
Lawrence: Trump will lose more sleep because of DOJ special prosecutor08:06
Trump’s 2024 bid swayed Garland—but not in the way the ex-president hoped05:16
Trump rocked: DOJ taps new criminal prosecutor but A.G. Garland will make indictment call08:33
MSNBC’s Melber: Garland can’t 'punt' decision on indicting trump12:33
Trump responds to appointment of special counsel for Mar-a-Lago, Jan. 6 investigations02:05
Who is Jack Smith? Garland appoints ‘impartial and determined prosecutor’ as special counsel05:37
MAGA’s Big Lie candidates crushed in midterms as Murdoch trolls ‘loser’ Trump10:48
Nancy Pelosi steps down as House Speaker03:38
New documentary follows Falwell family scandal07:28
Fmr. Obama AG Holder: ‘Federal charges have to be brought’ against Trump05:27
GOP worries Trump's 2024 presidential run could cost them GA Senate seat03:57
'Trailblazer': Pelosi steps away from gavel with epic wins and defeating Trump04:44
Trump 2024 will have ‘no impact’ on DOJ ability to indict says Joyce Vance10:08
- Now Playing
Elon Musk reinstates Trump’s Twitter account00:19
- UP NEXT
Legal Analysts Discuss Special Counsel Appointment for Trump Investigation10:11
Rep. Plaskett: Trump did “god-awful illegal things” to destroy democracy05:50
Former Pence Aide: “He Might as Well Just Say ‘I’m Running’” in 202406:22
Friday Nightcap: A political whirlwind09:48
DOJ names special counsel in Trump probes03:13
Play All