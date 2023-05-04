IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sheeran: 'It's devastating to be accused of stealing someone else's song'

    03:02
  • UP NEXT

    Ed Sheeran found not liable in copyright lawsuit

    03:31

  • Alex Newell on being one of the first gender-nonconforming actors to be nominated for a Tony

    05:12

  • Singer Lionel Richie joins Charles and Camilla at a Buckingham Palace garden party

    01:02

  • Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney celebrate Wrexham soccer triumph

    01:08

  • Take a look back at the 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II

    02:05

  • Writers' strike brings movie and TV productions to a standstill

    04:32

  • Coronation of King Charles III raises questions about the future of the monarchy

    00:42

  • Coronation of King Charles III puts the focus on the younger royals

    02:57

  • Paris Hilton advocates for child abuse prevention bill on Capitol Hill

    02:06

  • Remembering Jerry Springer: Talk show host dead at 79

    02:39

  • Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan discuss Broadway’s revival of ‘The Sign’

    04:01

  • Tucker Carlson targets the U.S. media and political system in videotaped message

    01:17

  • Singer and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte dies at 96

    03:00

  • Why social media is calling Hollywood’s leading men ‘babygirl’

    02:39

  • Charges against Alec Baldwin dropped in fatal shooting on ‘Rust’ set

    04:02

  • Peppermint on the importance of Transgender Day of Visibility

    05:09

  • Watch: Jury reads verdict in Gwyneth Paltrow's favor at ski crash trial

    02:04

  • Hearing set in deadly ‘Rust’ shooting case over special prosecutor appointment

    03:08

  • Watch: Prince Harry arrives at London court for privacy case hearing

    00:32

msnbc

Sheeran: 'It's devastating to be accused of stealing someone else's song'

03:02

After a New York jury found that singer Ed Sheeran did not copy Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On,”  Sheeran spoke out saying that he is devastated to be accused of stealing someone else’s song. He added, “I’m just a guy with a guitar who loves writing music for people to enjoy. I am not and will never allow myself to be a piggy bank for anyone to shake.” May 4, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Sheeran: 'It's devastating to be accused of stealing someone else's song'

    03:02
  • UP NEXT

    Ed Sheeran found not liable in copyright lawsuit

    03:31

  • Alex Newell on being one of the first gender-nonconforming actors to be nominated for a Tony

    05:12

  • Singer Lionel Richie joins Charles and Camilla at a Buckingham Palace garden party

    01:02

  • Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney celebrate Wrexham soccer triumph

    01:08

  • Take a look back at the 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II

    02:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All