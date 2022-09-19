Ed Luce: ‘Particularly important in a multiracial Britain’ to 'heal' relationship with Harry, Meghan

Financial Times U.S. National Editor Ed Luce and Royal Historian Sarah Gristwood join Andrea Mitchell, Katy Tur, and Chris Jansing following Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral to assess the significance of existing tensions within the Royal Family. Regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, “it's particularly important in a multiracial Britain, which is what the Queen, in most respects, really did very well to acknowledge and try and facilitate. It's particularly important to heal that relationship breakdown that occurred,” says Luce. “It's also, I think, particularly important to make sure Andrew is excluded from the monarchy, that he doesn't somehow inveigle his way back in, because he is disgraced. He is deservedly disgraced, and that can’t be diluted.” Sept. 19, 2022