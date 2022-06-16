IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Highlights from Jan. 6 committee hearing on pressure campaign against Pence

    03:06

  • Rep. Murphy: We came ‘perilously close to losing our democracy’

    08:19

  • Day three of Jan. 6 hearings: 'Smoking guns' reveal Trump's plot

    13:39

  • Breaking down day 3 of Jan 6 hearings: DOJ asks for testimony transcripts

    07:00
  • Now Playing

    Eastman requested to be on presidential pardon list after Jan. 6

    03:09
  • UP NEXT

    Architect of election scheme John Eastman to Rudy Giuliani: 'I should be on the pardon list'

    01:50

  • Ari Melber on the two 'smoking guns' revealed during Day 3 of the Jan. 6 hearings

    01:54

  • Trump called Pence a ‘wimp’ on ‘heated’ Jan. 6 phone call

    04:53

  • DOJ sends letter to Jan. 6 committee, calls request for interview transcripts 'critical'

    02:46

  • Former federal judge calls theory Pence could stop electoral count 'constitutional mischief'

    03:48

  • Rep. Thompson discusses how Trump pressured Pence not to count electoral votes

    02:37

  • Michael Beschloss: America is ‘divided against ourselves over the basic issue’ of ‘democracy itself’

    06:03

  • POLITICO correspondent on vote count memo from Pence's lawyer

    03:15

  • Joe: The burden of proof appears to be on Rep. Loudermilk

    10:16

  • Rep. Thompson says Jan. 6 committee will ask to speak with Ginni Thomas

    02:10

  • Sen. Durbin: The Jan. 6 Committee is historic; we should pay close attention to it

    10:38

  • Joe: There has to be consequences for Donald Trump for Jan. 6

    07:24

  • Ginni Thomas' efforts to overturn election more extensive than previously known: WaPo

    08:09

  • Capitol officer: Jan. 6 rioters called us traitors because we did our job

    05:39

  • New video highlights Loudermilk inconsistencies on pre-Jan. 6 tours

    06:27

msnbc

Eastman requested to be on presidential pardon list after Jan. 6

03:09

Former Trump adviser John Eastman emailed Rudy Giuliani after Jan. 6 and asked to be included on a presidential pardon list. The request came after White House attorney Herschmann told Eastman to focus on an “orderly transition.” Eastman did not receive a pardon. June 16, 2022

  • Highlights from Jan. 6 committee hearing on pressure campaign against Pence

    03:06

  • Rep. Murphy: We came ‘perilously close to losing our democracy’

    08:19

  • Day three of Jan. 6 hearings: 'Smoking guns' reveal Trump's plot

    13:39

  • Breaking down day 3 of Jan 6 hearings: DOJ asks for testimony transcripts

    07:00
  • Now Playing

    Eastman requested to be on presidential pardon list after Jan. 6

    03:09
  • UP NEXT

    Architect of election scheme John Eastman to Rudy Giuliani: 'I should be on the pardon list'

    01:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All