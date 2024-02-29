IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
E. Jean Carroll responds to Trump's attempt to stay judgment in defamation case
Feb. 29, 202404:03

E. Jean Carroll responds to Trump's attempt to stay judgment in defamation case

04:03

E. Jean Carroll and her legal team have filed a response to former President Trump's motion for a stay of enforcement of the $83 million judgment in her defamation case. NBC News' Lisa Rubin has details on the filing and how Carroll's team argues Trump's motion has "no basis in law."Feb. 29, 2024

