During moving testimony, veteran diplomat gets twitter intimidation from Pres. Trump

During moving testimony, veteran diplomat gets twitter intimidation from Pres. Trump06:25
Former Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch gave poised, unconstrained testimony in front of the House Intelligence Committee Friday. She described how a smear campaign seemingly orchestrated by President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani affected her career, as well as American national security interests. While describing how she felt “threatened” by the president’s language about her on the July 25 phone call, Trump, in real-time tweeted more attacks against her.