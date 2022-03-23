Durbin: Some questions to Judge Jackson 'showcase talking points for the November election'
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., opened the third day of confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson by criticizing some questions from his Republican colleagues as "testing ground for conspiracy theories."March 23, 2022
