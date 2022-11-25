Dreamer to Republicans and Democrats on DACA fix: ‘Get it done’ 

Democratic lawmakers in Washington are weighing a new push to pass legislation that would protect hundreds of thousands known as Dreamers. Greisa Martínez Rosas, Executive Director of United We Dream, joins José Díaz-Balart to discuss. “The attack on DACA by politicians, the inaction on millions of lives of undocumented people is not a coincidence. It is a plan to ensure that undocumented people remain out of democracy and out of the ability to have rights in this country,” says Rosas. “So our message to Democrats, our message to Republicans is get it done.” Nov. 25, 2022