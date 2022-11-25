IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
msnbc

Dr. Zeke Emanuel: Wearing a mask is ‘the best thing you can do’ to avoid the ‘tripledemic’ 

04:15

RSV, the flu, and Covid are driving a wave of new infections around the country, pushing some hospitals over capacity and leading to some shortages of critical medicines. Dr. Zeke Emanuel, Vice Provost of Global Initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania, joins Chris Jansing to discuss. “I suggest, wear a mask,” says Dr. Emanuel. “That’s probably, at the moment, the best thing you can do.” Nov. 25, 2022

