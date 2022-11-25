Fmr. Rep. Donna Edwards: Reinstating assault weapons ban ‘is a lost cause worth pursuing’

- UP NEXT
Biden is 'going to try' to ban assault weapons00:22
Father and son face attempted murder charges in Fedex shooting01:35
Virginia Walmart gunman was employee of store, police say01:11
Club Q suspected shooter identifies as nonbinary, defense attorney says04:22
Gunman kills at least six at Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia03:42
Colorado Springs suspected gunman arrested on first-degree murder, hate crimes charges04:52
Vigils across the U.S. honor victims in mass shooting at Colorado nightclub02:15
Thousands gather to honor 3 UVa football players murdered01:50
UVa student charged in shooting deaths of three Cavaliers football players02:28
Three dead, two injured in UVA shooting, suspect in custody02:04
One dead, seven wounded in shooting at Nebraska party01:01
At least 1 killed in shooting at Florida high school football game01:57
Killings of rappers are more than just a hip-hop problem06:06
One wounded, suspect in custody after Seattle school shooting01:49
At least 9 injured in Philadelphia mass shooting00:43
Florida man fatally shoots girlfriend and 3 of her family members01:50
Suspect arrested, charged in shooting of two New Jersey police officers01:48
Migos rapper Takeoff killed in Houston bowling alley shooting01:20
'We are all broken': Parkland victims offer impact statements02:22
One dead, two wounded in shooting outside Houston bowling alley01:22
