Trump expected to surrender at Manhattan D.A.'s office early next week

msnbc

Trump on indictment: Democrats have ‘done the unthinkable’

01:55

In Donald Trump’s first public statement to the New York grand jury’s indictment, he slams Democrats for doing “the unthinkable,” and says they have “lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession to get Trump.”March 30, 2023

