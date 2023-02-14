IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Doctor breaks down when speaking about victims of Michigan State University shooting

02:47

When speaking about treating victims of the Michigan State University mass shooting, Dr. Denny Martin, interim president and chief medical officer of Sparrow Hospital in Lansing broke down in tears in an emotional moment. Martin said he "didn't get a lot of sleep" and spoke about how proud he was of the hospital staff on a "sad" night.Feb. 14, 2023

