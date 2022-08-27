DNI will assess Mar-a-lago documents for potential risk to national security

- Now Playing
DNI will assess Mar-a-lago documents for potential risk to national security02:08
Rep. Plaskett: 'the dissipation of noise' from the GOP means they know Trump is in trouble05:55
Implications of Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit quiet Trump cheering section03:01
Human intelligence sources included in classifications of documents sought from Trump01:14
Accused scammer's access to Mar-a-Lago highlights club's lax security04:36
Beschloss: We have never seen anything close to this from any President05:32
Redacted affidavit for Mar-a-Lago search unsealed03:58
Trump wanted classified info ‘to help himself,’ says Rep. Swalwell05:36
Trump classified doc trove ‘more likely’ to mean prosecution McQuade says06:22
Why some legal experts think a Trump indictment is inevitable01:29
Mention of 'obstruction' in Mar-a-Lago search affidavit compounds Trump's legal peril07:41
DOJ memo: Witness intimidation concerns ‘not hypothetical’ in Mar-a-Lago case06:42
Redacted Affidavit Shows What Spurred FBI's Mar-a-Lago Search11:27
Mar-a-Lago affidavit suggests someone very close to Trump leaked info to FBI14:02
Bill Nye addresses Trump’s suggestion to nuke hurricanes10:24
Andrew Weissmann predicts ‘the former president will be prosecuted’04:27
Far-right Trump supporters call for Mar-a-Lago tapes after redacted affidavit released02:44
Even the memo justifying redactions to MAL affidavit is heavily blacked out, Andrea Mitchell shows01:24
Why an accompanying memo may be more significant than the Mar-a-Lago affidavit itself02:23
Shan Wu: Large redactions in probable cause portions of Mar-a-Lago affidavit 'very alarming'02:23
