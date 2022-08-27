IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    DNI will assess Mar-a-lago documents for potential risk to national security

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Plaskett: 'the dissipation of noise' from the GOP means they know Trump is in trouble

    05:55

  • Implications of Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit quiet Trump cheering section

    03:01

  • Human intelligence sources included in classifications of documents sought from Trump

    01:14

  • Accused scammer's access to Mar-a-Lago highlights club's lax security

    04:36

  • Beschloss: We have never seen anything close to this from any President

    05:32

  • Redacted affidavit for Mar-a-Lago search unsealed

    03:58

  • Trump wanted classified info ‘to help himself,’ says Rep. Swalwell

    05:36

  • Trump classified doc trove ‘more likely’ to mean prosecution McQuade says

    06:22

  • Why some legal experts think a Trump indictment is inevitable

    01:29

  • Mention of 'obstruction' in Mar-a-Lago search affidavit compounds Trump's legal peril

    07:41

  • DOJ memo: Witness intimidation concerns ‘not hypothetical’ in Mar-a-Lago case

    06:42

  • Redacted Affidavit Shows What Spurred FBI's Mar-a-Lago Search

    11:27

  • Mar-a-Lago affidavit suggests someone very close to Trump leaked info to FBI

    14:02

  • Bill Nye addresses Trump’s suggestion to nuke hurricanes

    10:24

  • Andrew Weissmann predicts ‘the former president will be prosecuted’

    04:27

  • Far-right Trump supporters call for Mar-a-Lago tapes after redacted affidavit released

    02:44

  • Even the memo justifying redactions to MAL affidavit is heavily blacked out, Andrea Mitchell shows

    01:24

  • Why an accompanying memo may be more significant than the Mar-a-Lago affidavit itself

    02:23

  • Shan Wu: Large redactions in probable cause portions of Mar-a-Lago affidavit 'very alarming'

    02:23

msnbc

DNI will assess Mar-a-lago documents for potential risk to national security

02:08

The Director of National Intelligence will assess the sensitive documents found at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence for the potential risk to national security, according to a letter sent to House Oversight and Intelligence committee chairs. NBC News' Gary Grumbach reports on the letter's details and how President Biden is reacting to the Department of Justice's investigation. Aug. 27, 2022

  • Now Playing

    DNI will assess Mar-a-lago documents for potential risk to national security

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Plaskett: 'the dissipation of noise' from the GOP means they know Trump is in trouble

    05:55

  • Implications of Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit quiet Trump cheering section

    03:01

  • Human intelligence sources included in classifications of documents sought from Trump

    01:14

  • Accused scammer's access to Mar-a-Lago highlights club's lax security

    04:36

  • Beschloss: We have never seen anything close to this from any President

    05:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All