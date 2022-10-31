District attorney says Pelosi home targeted to attack House speaker

Right Engages in Whataboutism After Pelosi Attack20:33
- Now Playing
District attorney says Pelosi home targeted to attack House speaker03:55
- UP NEXT
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of tax records to House committee02:38
Federal prosecutors file charges against suspect in attack on Paul Pelosi02:31
Capitol Officer Harry Dunn testifies in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial01:41
Supreme Court hears arguments on affirmative action in college admissions04:00
North Carolina students weigh in on affirmative action as Supreme Court hears cases04:47
Lawmakers point fingers after attack on Pelosi's husband03:21
#VelshiAcrossAmerica: The damage of election lies07:05
Velshi: Candidates who trade on the Big Lie are liars, not deniers02:06
#VelshiAcrossAmerica: Arizonans on the McCain legacy and Liz Cheney07:20
Katie Hobbs: 2022 midterms “is a choice between sanity or chaos”05:57
Speaker Pelosi says she's 'heartbroken and traumatized' in letter to colleagues about husband's attack01:13
'It's not how we do things': Obama interrupted by protester at Detroit rally03:00
#VelshiAcrossAmerica: Why populism rises in Arizona01:31
#VelshiAcrossAmerica: “We could either be the laughingstock or a great move forward”00:52
'It's happening at all levels': Toxic politics spreads from school boards to Congress03:37
Attacker was trying to tie Paul Pelosi up 'until Nancy got home'02:34
'His negligence was criminal' Bob Woodward on revealing Trump interviews06:49
Paul Pelosi attacker shouted 'Where is Nancy?'03:10
Right Engages in Whataboutism After Pelosi Attack20:33
- Now Playing
District attorney says Pelosi home targeted to attack House speaker03:55
- UP NEXT
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of tax records to House committee02:38
Federal prosecutors file charges against suspect in attack on Paul Pelosi02:31
Capitol Officer Harry Dunn testifies in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial01:41
Supreme Court hears arguments on affirmative action in college admissions04:00
Play All