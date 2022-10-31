IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Right Engages in Whataboutism After Pelosi Attack

    20:33
    District attorney says Pelosi home targeted to attack House speaker

    03:55
District attorney says Pelosi home targeted to attack House speaker

03:55

San Francisco's district attorney announced charges against the man who broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and violently attacked her husband Paul.Oct. 31, 2022

